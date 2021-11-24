Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea, Country Time Recalled

If you serve powdered beverages at your Thanksgiving meal (or any time, for that matter), you'll want to read this.

The Kraft Heinz company, according to the US Food and Drug Administration, has voluntarily recalled some of its powdered beverages.

Certain lots of Country Time, Tang, Kool-Aid, and Arizona Tea are included in the recall due to the possibility of contamination.

What are the drinks tainted with? Tiny bits of glass and metal, maybe.

According to the company's announcement, an internal review brought the contamination to light, prompting Kraft Heinz to issue the voluntary recall.

The recalled products can be identified by their "Best When Used By" dates printed on the containers. The following charts show the complete list of the recalled products along with their "Best When Used By" date and individual package UPC.

The company states that it is working with retailers and distributors to remove the possibly contaminated items from shelves.

If you have any of the products listed here, the company recommends returning the product to the store where it was purchased, or just throwing it away.

If you are uncertain whether the product you are in possession of is included in the recall, the Kraft Heinz company encourages you to contact its U.S. Consumer Relations department at 1-855-713-9237.

