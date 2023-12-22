Check the Pantry! Louisiana Included in Massive Snack Recall

A major snack recall is likely going to be impacting a ton of Louisiana families - especially those with young kids.

Quaker Oats is having to recall a lot of its snack foods after the discovery of potential salmonella contamination. This includes some of their most popular products, like their chewy granola bars and granola cereal.

Where Is the Recall in Effect?

The recall impacts all 50 states, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall also impacts Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan.

"Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them," the FDA said. "Additionally, consumers with any product noted below can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.comExternal Link Disclaimer for additional information or product reimbursement."

Quaker Oats Salmonella Contamination

As of December 15th, 2023, Quaker Oats has announced a recall on over 50 of their products due to potential Salmonella contamination. The disease, which stems from a bacterial infection, can pose a major risk to your health.

Salmonella poses a significant health risk due to its ability to cause widespread and severe foodborne illnesses in humans. This bacterial pathogen, primarily found in raw or undercooked eggs, poultry, and meat, can contaminate a variety of foods and water sources. Its resilience to adverse environmental conditions allows it to survive and persist, leading to potential infection outbreaks.

Salmonella infections, known as salmonellosis, manifest with symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever. While most cases resolve on their own, severe infections can result in hospitalization, especially in vulnerable populations like the elderly, infants, or those with weakened immune systems. Additionally, certain strains of Salmonella can lead to long-term health complications, such as reactive arthritis or post-infectious irritable bowel syndrome.

The ability of Salmonella to spread easily and its resistance to common antibiotics further amplify the health risks. Contaminated food products can lead to outbreaks affecting multiple individuals or even entire communities. Moreover, the globalization of food supply chains increases the risk of widespread contamination, as contaminated products can cross borders and affect diverse populations.

Preventing Salmonella infections requires strict food safety measures, including proper cooking of animal products, safe food handling practices, and thorough hygiene in food processing and preparation. Public health awareness and surveillance are crucial in identifying and containing outbreaks promptly, minimizing the potential health impact of this resilient and pervasive bacterium.

Quaker Oats Recalled Items

Here's the full list of what's been recalled, which you can also find in PDF form here.

Product Description Size UPC Best Before GRANOLA BARS Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip 5ct

7.4 oz 30000314074 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 1ct

1.48 oz

10ct

14.8 oz 30000004081

(Bar)

30000315651

(Caddy)

30000315658

(case) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip 5ct

7.4 oz 30000316856 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 1ct

1.48 oz

10ct

14.8 oz 30000004098

(Bar)

30000315668

(Caddy)

30000315665

(case) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack 36ct

53.3 oz 30000567609 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack 14ct 13 oz 30000576533 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct

58.6 oz 30000562468 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip 8ct

6.7 oz 30000311820 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 18ct

15.1 oz 30000450178 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 30ct

25.2 oz 30000573402 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 36ct

30.2 oz 30000566237 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct

48.7 oz 30000563045 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 1ct

0.84 oz

440ct

369.6 oz 03077504

(Bar)

30000562581

(Tote) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 8ct

6.7 oz 30000576519 Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis 28ct

13.8 oz 3000057787 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis 28ct

13.8 oz 30000312575 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 40ct

19.6 oz 30000571231 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis 28ct

13.8 oz 30000569504 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis 28ct

13.8 oz 30000311639 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk 8ct

6.7 oz 30000311868 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk 1ct

1.41 oz 30000003442

(Bar)

30000565879

(Tote) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip 8ct

6.7 oz 30000311752 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date 18ct

15.1 oz 30000571682 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date 58ct

48.7 oz 30000565506 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar

Cookies & Cream 1ct

1.38 oz 30000003435

(Bar)

30000565862

(Tote) Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date 8ct

6.7 oz 30000311875 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter

Chocolate Chip 8ct

6.7 oz 30000311769 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar

Variety 8ct

6.7 oz 30000311943 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date 18ct

15.1 oz 30000450109 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date 58ct

48.7 oz 30000564998 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date 60ct

50.4 oz 30000575185 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin 8ct

6.7 oz 30000311806 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct

48.7 oz 30000568798 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 1ct

0.84 oz

440ct

369.6 oz 03076709

(Bar)

30000577011

(Tote) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip 8ct

6.7 oz 30000311844 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 18ct

15.1 oz 30000567265 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct

48.7 oz 30000565513 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 1ct

0.84oz

440ct

369.6 oz 03077601

(Bar)

30000562598

(Tote) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars S'mores 1ct

0.84oz 03076806

(Bar) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 8ct

6.7 oz 30000311813 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 18ct

15.1 oz 30000573174 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct

48.7 oz 30000568804 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack 8ct

6.7 oz 30000311882 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 14ct

11.8 oz 30000575284 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 18ct

15.1 oz 30000451304 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 30ct

25.2 oz 30000573419 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 36ct

30.2 oz 30000566244 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 48ct

40.3 oz 30000317709 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct

48.7 oz 30000562093 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct

48.7 oz 30000565520 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct

48.7 oz 30000577257 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 60ct

50.4 oz 30000577349 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip 6ct

6.5 oz 30000312698 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date 14ct

15.3 oz 30000450529 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date 24ct

26.2 oz 30000576809 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date 30ct

32.7 oz 30000569061 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date 34ct

37.1 oz 30000311653 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter 6ct

6.3 oz 30000312711 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date 14ct

14.7 oz 30000311332 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Dipps Variety Pack 14ct 15 oz 30000567272 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date 48ct

51.6 oz 30000574836 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast 12ct

8.9 oz 30000572733 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S'mores 12ct

8.9 oz 30000572757 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date GRANOLA CEREAL Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal 17 oz 30000575758 Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal 17 oz 30000575765 Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal 2PK

48.2 oz 30000573488 Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal 24.1 oz 30000572429 Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal 24.1 oz 30000572436 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal 2PK

48.2 oz 30000577721 Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal 69 oz 30000436073 Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor 18 oz 30000571627 Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date 2PK

36 oz 30000577783 Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date GRANOLA BARS INCLUDED IN THE FOLLOWING SNACK BOXES Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix 20ct Box 378 oz 30000577325 Jun-03-24 and any earlier date Quaker On The Go Snack Mix 20ct Box 344 oz 30000577318 Jun-03-24 and any earlier date Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy 20ct

17.42 oz (493.8g) 28400715607 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack 40ct

36.94 oz 28400697965 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack 40ct 36.205

oz 28400714259 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack 40ct

40.62 oz 28400713375 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack 40ct

35.58 oz 28400714273 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack 40ct

33.94 oz 28400698009 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack 40ct

41.56 oz 28400713368 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of Chips, Cookies, Crackers, & More 40ct

50.89 oz 28400734868 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date