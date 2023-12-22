Check the Pantry! Louisiana Included in Massive Snack Recall
A major snack recall is likely going to be impacting a ton of Louisiana families - especially those with young kids.
Quaker Oats is having to recall a lot of its snack foods after the discovery of potential salmonella contamination. This includes some of their most popular products, like their chewy granola bars and granola cereal.
Where Is the Recall in Effect?
The recall impacts all 50 states, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall also impacts Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan.
"Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them," the FDA said. "Additionally, consumers with any product noted below can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.comExternal Link Disclaimer for additional information or product reimbursement."
Quaker Oats Salmonella Contamination
As of December 15th, 2023, Quaker Oats has announced a recall on over 50 of their products due to potential Salmonella contamination. The disease, which stems from a bacterial infection, can pose a major risk to your health.
Salmonella poses a significant health risk due to its ability to cause widespread and severe foodborne illnesses in humans. This bacterial pathogen, primarily found in raw or undercooked eggs, poultry, and meat, can contaminate a variety of foods and water sources. Its resilience to adverse environmental conditions allows it to survive and persist, leading to potential infection outbreaks.
Salmonella infections, known as salmonellosis, manifest with symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever. While most cases resolve on their own, severe infections can result in hospitalization, especially in vulnerable populations like the elderly, infants, or those with weakened immune systems. Additionally, certain strains of Salmonella can lead to long-term health complications, such as reactive arthritis or post-infectious irritable bowel syndrome.
The ability of Salmonella to spread easily and its resistance to common antibiotics further amplify the health risks. Contaminated food products can lead to outbreaks affecting multiple individuals or even entire communities. Moreover, the globalization of food supply chains increases the risk of widespread contamination, as contaminated products can cross borders and affect diverse populations.
Preventing Salmonella infections requires strict food safety measures, including proper cooking of animal products, safe food handling practices, and thorough hygiene in food processing and preparation. Public health awareness and surveillance are crucial in identifying and containing outbreaks promptly, minimizing the potential health impact of this resilient and pervasive bacterium.
Quaker Oats Recalled Items
Here's the full list of what's been recalled, which you can also find in PDF form here.
|Product Description
|Size
|UPC
|Best Before
|GRANOLA BARS
|Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
|5ct
7.4 oz
|30000314074
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|1ct
1.48 oz
10ct
14.8 oz
|30000004081
(Bar)
30000315651
(Caddy)
30000315658
(case)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
|5ct
7.4 oz
|30000316856
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|1ct
1.48 oz
10ct
14.8 oz
|30000004098
(Bar)
30000315668
(Caddy)
30000315665
(case)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|36ct
53.3 oz
|30000567609
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack
|14ct 13 oz
|30000576533
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
58.6 oz
|30000562468
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311820
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000450178
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|30ct
25.2 oz
|30000573402
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|36ct
30.2 oz
|30000566237
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000563045
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|1ct
0.84 oz
440ct
369.6 oz
|03077504
(Bar)
30000562581
(Tote)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000576519
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis
|28ct
13.8 oz
|3000057787
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis
|28ct
13.8 oz
|30000312575
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|40ct
19.6 oz
|30000571231
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis
|28ct
13.8 oz
|30000569504
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis
|28ct
13.8 oz
|30000311639
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311868
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk
|1ct
1.41 oz
|30000003442
(Bar)
30000565879
(Tote)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311752
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000571682
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000565506
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
Cookies & Cream
|1ct
1.38 oz
|30000003435
(Bar)
30000565862
(Tote)
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311875
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter
Chocolate Chip
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311769
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
Variety
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311943
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000450109
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000564998
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|60ct
50.4 oz
|30000575185
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311806
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000568798
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|1ct
0.84 oz
440ct
369.6 oz
|03076709
(Bar)
30000577011
(Tote)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311844
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000567265
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000565513
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|1ct
0.84oz
440ct
369.6 oz
|03077601
(Bar)
30000562598
(Tote)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars S'mores
|1ct
0.84oz
|03076806
(Bar)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311813
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000573174
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000568804
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311882
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|14ct
11.8 oz
|30000575284
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000451304
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|30ct
25.2 oz
|30000573419
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|36ct
30.2 oz
|30000566244
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|48ct
40.3 oz
|30000317709
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000562093
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000565520
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000577257
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|60ct
50.4 oz
|30000577349
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip
|6ct
6.5 oz
|30000312698
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|14ct
15.3 oz
|30000450529
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|24ct
26.2 oz
|30000576809
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|30ct
32.7 oz
|30000569061
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|34ct
37.1 oz
|30000311653
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter
|6ct
6.3 oz
|30000312711
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|14ct
14.7 oz
|30000311332
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Dipps Variety Pack
|14ct 15 oz
|30000567272
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|48ct
51.6 oz
|30000574836
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast
|12ct
8.9 oz
|30000572733
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S'mores
|12ct
8.9 oz
|30000572757
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|GRANOLA CEREAL
|Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal
|17 oz
|30000575758
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal
|17 oz
|30000575765
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal
|2PK
48.2 oz
|30000573488
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal
|24.1 oz
|30000572429
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
|24.1 oz
|30000572436
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
|2PK
48.2 oz
|30000577721
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
|69 oz
|30000436073
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor
|18 oz
|30000571627
|Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date
|2PK
36 oz
|30000577783
|Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date
|GRANOLA BARS INCLUDED IN THE FOLLOWING SNACK BOXES
|Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix
|20ct Box 378 oz
|30000577325
|Jun-03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker On The Go Snack Mix
|20ct Box 344 oz
|30000577318
|Jun-03-24 and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy
|20ct
17.42 oz (493.8g)
|28400715607
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
|40ct
36.94 oz
|28400697965
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|40ct 36.205
oz
|28400714259
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|40ct
40.62 oz
|28400713375
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|40ct
35.58 oz
|28400714273
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
|40ct
33.94 oz
|28400698009
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|40ct
41.56 oz
|28400713368
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of Chips, Cookies, Crackers, & More
|40ct
50.89 oz
|28400734868
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
