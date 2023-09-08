Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center Workers Rejoice After Dad Claims Dog on Death Row

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Dad is being considered a hero twice over today - one because he adopted a dog his children wanted and also because the dog "Isidora" was taken off death row at the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center.

In a Facebook post, workers at the facility were lamenting the fact that they were set to carry out a euthanasia list at 1:00 p.m. on Friday when the Dad walked through the doors and said "well that's not gonna happen." Isidora had been with the center since July 5th and has been brought back to the shelter twice. The euthenasia list keeps the empty kennels for pets that need.

The Dad told the workers he needed a dog that is good with the kids and dogs. Isadora knows basic commands, loves other dogs, and is great with kids.

And now, she is marked safe as she enjoys her time with her new family!

If you are looking for an animal, consider the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center. All animals are spayed/neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped.