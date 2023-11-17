LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It didn't take long to see that the Peabody Warhorses were no match for the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights as LCA lit up the scoreboard once again in a 54-20 Regional Round victory in the Division II Select bracket of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs.

Only 45 seconds in, Knights Quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson connected with Wide Receiver TJ Marzell for a 29-yard touchdown on a well-executed screen play. Then, after Peabody pinned LCA on its own 1-yard line, Johnson hit Brennan Walker with a 99-yard touchdown as Walker beat one-on-one coverage down the middle of the field. Nearly four minutes later, Running Back Jalen Noel scored from seven yards out as LCA increased its lead to 22-0.

After Johnson threw his first interception of the night, a miscue during a Warhorse attempted punt increased LCA's lead to 24-0 as the Knights ended the 1st Quarter. That would be the first of three straight drives ending with Johnson interceptions before Walker scored on a 24-yard punt return with 8:28 to go in the 2nd Quarter. Then, following a Peabody touchdown and 2-point conversion, Walker completed the trifecta and scored a rushing touchdown as LCA increased its lead to 38-8.

A 30-yard field goal by Lincoln Aragona just before Halftime sent LCA into the locker rooms with a 41-8 lead.

Unofficially, Johnson finished with 319 total yards (320 passing, -1 rushing) as he had moments of struggle throughout the game. However, Johnson now sits only 349 yards from breaking Evangel's Quarterback Brock Berlin record.

History could be made as LCA takes on McDonough #35 in the Quarterfinal Round.