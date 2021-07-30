In his first year in office, Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas has started an annual event to give back to the children in Lafayette Parish.

On Saturday, July 31st, Thomas is inviting those in need to meet him and the Rotary Club of Lafayette South at the Destiny of Faith Church parking lot at 409 Patterson Street as they will be handing out backpacks filled with school supplies, which are based on the LPSS elementary school supplies list.

Marshal Thomas says children must remain in the car to be awarded backpacks.

The drive-thru will last until supplies run out. The giveaway starts at 10:00 a.m.

Seven Tips For Successful Virtual Learning