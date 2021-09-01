48-year-old Albert Johnson of Lafayette is behind bars after the contractor allegedly left a home remodel undone after he was paid $14,200 for the job.

This has been a case that St. Landry Parish Sheriff's detectives have been working since a complaint was brought to their attention on February 23, 2020. Investigators say the victim entered into a contractual agreement with Johnson, who owns Alliance Covenant Painting, LLC. According to a press release, Johnson received his first payment on September 19th, 2019, and began working on the remodel the next day. But, as Johnson continued to get paid for labor and materials, his work allegedly became sporadic, last working on the home on December 20, 2019 and not completing the remodel.

Albert Johnson, mugshot from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

Detectives say they and the victim tried to contact Johnson numerous times but were not able to get ahold of him.

Johnson was arrested on August 27, 2021, and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. He has been charged with home improvement fraud and was given a bond of $3,500.

Photo courtesy of niu-niu-5HzOtV-FSlw-unsplash

Who Was Arrested In St. Landry Parish?

Seven names appear on the arrest report issued by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Mikal O’Neal Andrus, age 26, 827 Ina Claire Drive, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Entry or remaining after being forbidden, disturbing the peace, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Paul Kevin Batiste, age 30, 1656 Highway 752, Church Point, LA., 70525, Illegal possession of stolen things, monetary instrument abuse. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Caleb Seth Darbonne, age 30, 353 Rozas Road, Eunice, LA., 70535, Theft of a firearm, theft, felon in possession of a firearm. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

KPEL Photo

Jamarcus Anthony Miller, age 27, 2101 Rosewood Court, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Luke Fontenot, age 30, 1855 W. Magnolia Street, Eunice, LA., 70535, Domestic abuse battery (child endangerment). Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Devante Samuel Farve, age 29, 1458 Cherokee Drive, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Violation of a protective order. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Ryan Ashworth, age 29, 125 Pat Bidez Road, Eunice, LA., 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ten Things You'll Find in a Typical Louisiana Home