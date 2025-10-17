LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — A Lafayette school has just been named a 2025 Louisiana Blue Ribbon School and is being recognized among the top schools across the country.

Lafayette School Receives Academic Honor

According to News 15, only seven public and private schools recieved this award this year, and Lafayette's Early College Academy is among them.

The Early College Academy, located on South Louisiana Community College's campus, gives students a head start by offering opportunities to earn college credits while completing their high school coursework.

Francis Touchet, the Lafayette Parish School System's superintendent, told News 15 that this national recognition highlights the system's focus on academic excellence.

"Having something like this, to be able to look at as far as excitement, as far as where this school is and where we're moving forward, it's truly a benefit of hard work that is actually put in to get this type of accolade," Touchet said.

What is a Blue Ribbon School?

According to the California Department of Education, this award honors schools nationally for academic excellence or for closing achievement gaps in their communities.

Whether the school is recognized for being an Exemplary High Performing School or an Exemplary Gap-Closing School, being named a Blue Ribbon School is one of the highest academic honors a school can earn.

The Early College Academy joins Caneview Elementary in Iberia Parish and Cecil Picard Elementary in Vermillion Parish as a Blue Ribbon School this year.

