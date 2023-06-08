Lafayette Firefighters Rescue Woman Trying to Save Pets From Burning Home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Once you exit a burning building, never go back inside.

That's the message being sent by Lafayette firefighters today after a fire nearly took the life of a woman who was trying to rescue her pets from the destructive blaze on Wednesday night. It was a scary night for the Lafayette family who called the now-damaged house in the 200 block of Gerald Drive home. The home, two vehicles, and a boat sustained heavy fire damage.

The couple told fire investigators they were in their bedroom when they heard a loud noise. They found the fire to be under the carport and both exited through the front door. Firefighters were quickly on scene but the wife was no longer outside.

Her husband told firefighters she went back inside where their two dogs and a cat were trapped. The flames were venting through the roof of the carport as the vehicle under it and the boat were on fire. The pickup truck parked on the side of the home was also burning.

The wife then called firefighters while inside the burning home, letting them know where she was. Fortunately, she was saved, found in a smoke-filled rear bedroom. That's where she retreated to after she wasn't able to make it out the door because of the intense smoke. She was examined on scene by Acadian Ambulance and later transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Unfortunately, the three pets did not survive the fire.

Fire officials determined the fire originated under the carport. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

