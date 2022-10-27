One way to make your life a lot less stressful and cluttered is to get rid of extra paper and documents that you no longer need.

You can start this weekend by getting together any papers from your home that you want to get rid of.

And now you can do it for free! If you live in the city of Lafayette or the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish you are eligible to participate in a free shredding event in November.

Want to be as happy as the woman above? Think about this from WebMD,

"Getting rid of excess stuff can benefit your mental health by making you feel calmer, happier, and more in control. A tidier space can make for a more relaxed mind."

The Mayo Clinic says getting rid of things you don't need, makes your life less stressful,

....when working couples gave tours of their homes, women who used more words describing clutter and disorganization also tended to show levels of the stress hormone cortisol, suggesting chronic stress. On the flip side, those who described their homes as being restful or talked about their beautiful outdoor spaces were less stressed and reported less sad feelings as the day went on.

It's Time to Get Rid of All of the Unnecessary Papers in Your Life

This event is an easy way to get rid of old bank documents, bills, etc., on Saturday, November 12 at the Robicheaux Recreation Center.

The event is free.

It will be held from 8 a.m. until noon.

The Robicheaux Center is at 1919 Eraste Landry Road.

The event is happening during Lafayette Recycling Week to get people to recycle.

You must live in the city of Lafayette or unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish.

What Else You Need to Know about the Free Recycle Event:

There is a three-bag limit for the event. (Kitchen-sized bags only)

No documents from businesses will be accepted at this event.

You can drop off documents with your personal, sensitive information.

All documents will be shredded on-site.

Your papers can have staples, but you can't have clips or binders on them.

No magazines, books, newspapers, or other recyclables will be accepted at this event.

