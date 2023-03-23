Wednesday morning, Lafayette Police officers were called out to the 1400 block of Camellia Boulevard to investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The scene, as described to us by a witness who passed through the area right around the time of the crash, was very dramatic, as the pedestrian was severely injured. Traffic is usually especially brisk during commute times on weekdays in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police Wednesday had to close down both lanes of Camellia Boulevard going south towards Kaliste Saloom Road while the crash was being investigated.

Lafayette Police Department Spokesman Officer Jace Quebedeaux says officials have determined that the pedestrian was trying to cross the northwest travel lanes of Camellia when the crash happened.

Quebedeaux says the man was severely injured when a car in the outside lane was struck by the vehicle. Lafayette Police officers who responded to the crash were able to immediately render aid to the man and they took him to a hospital for help.

As we reported Wednesday, the man is listed in stable condition.

Quedeaux says the driver did take a voluntary toxicology test and was not impaired. The driver will not be charged, and the press release by the police states the following:

Although a violation committed by the pedestrian contributed to the crash, no citations were issued due to the injury sustained by the pedestrian, as well as very minimal damage to the vehicle involved.

