Officials with the Lafayette Police Department say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Camellia Boulevard near Starling Lane Wednesday morning.

Police department spokesman Jace Quebedeaux says they are still at the scene of the crash. He says that both lanes of Camellia Blvd heading towards Kaliste Saloom were closed right for a while, but now they lanes are open.

Camellia Blvd & Starling Ln Photo via Google Maps loading...

Quebedeaux says the person has a severe injury to one leg, and the person is now listed in stable condition at a Lafayette hospital.

Officers are still investigating what happened.

This incident began to unfold before 8 o'clock this morning.

