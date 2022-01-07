Lafayette Police Working Major Vehicle Crash Involving Pedestrian in Critical Condition

The Lafayette Police Department says they are currently on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

UPDATE: Investigators were able to review the video from the scene and determine that the victim from last night's crash was attempting to cross the street when the crash occurred. The victim is still listed in critical condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: Around 6 p.m. Friday night, a crash occurred in the 1200 block of Carmel Drive in Lafayette, not far from the intersection near Pinhook.

According to Lafayette Police Department Public Information Officer Robin Green the crash involved a female pedestrian that was walking on the side of the road when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

The impact of the crash threw the pedestrian into the southbound lane, which resulted in her being hit a second time by a vehicle that was traveling in the southbound lane of the same road.

There aren't many details available at this time, but the victim in the pedestrian crash was transported to a local hospital where she is currently listed in critical condition.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.