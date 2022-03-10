Lafayette Library Board Committee Rejects Challenge to DVD

The woman who filed a challenge to a movie in circulation at the Lafayette Public Library says she will appeal a committee's decision allowing that video to remain on the library's shelves.

On Wednesday, the Lafayette Public Library Board of Control's reconsideration committee rejected Kathy LaFleur's challenge to the documentary Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood. That documentary, originally released in 2017, details the life of a man who served as an escort to and pimp for gay Hollywood actors and actresses in post-World War II Hollywood.

Before Wednesday night's meeting, no one knew who had filed the challenge, as the library withholds the names of people who challenge materials because of privacy concerns. LaFleur identified herself as the person who requested the library board reconsider keeping the video in circulation when she spoke at the podium.

Lafleur said she filed the reconsideration request after she checked out and watched the movie. She says she was appalled by what she saw when she viewed the documentary.

"When you're reading vulgarity in books, that's fine," LaFleur said, as quoted by KATC. "But when you're watching something and you're seeing a clip of an actual video of this going on in a movie at a library, I just couldn't get over that."

There's no word on when the full library board will reconsider LaFleur's challenge to the movie. The next meeting of the full library board is scheduled for March 21.

