VIDEO: Man Accosts Journalist at Lafayette Library Board Meeting

By now, you've probably heard of about the arrest of an activist at Monday night's Lafayette Public Library Board of Control meeting.

Now, we're learning about another incident that happened at that meeting in which an attendee apparently tried to grab a reporter's phone from her hand.

It happened during an intermission that took place early in the meeting. According to a video posted to Facebook, a man attending the meeting approached Acadiana Advocate reporter Claire Taylor. The man walked to Taylor and asked, "How're you doing?" The man then grabbed Taylor's hand and phone, with which she was video recording the proceedings, and tried to pull it away from her.

Lessie Olivia/Unofficial: Lafayette City Goverment/Facebook

Another woman standing nearby and recording the meeting with her own cell phone stepped in and shouted at the man to get away from Taylor. The woman also called for a sheriff's deputy, who was standing a few feet away, accusing the man of assaulting Taylor. She also warned the man not to touch her because she "worked for a team of lawyers" and would press charges.

Lessie Olivia/Unofficial: Lafayette City Goverment/Facebook

Lessie Olivia/Unofficial: Lafayette City Goverment/Facebook

That warning came after the man waved his hands in front of the woman's face and cell phone camera, saying, "I'm not touching you," in the process.

Lessie Olivia/Unofficial: Lafayette City Goverment/Facebook

The sheriff's deputy then arrived and separated all of the parties involved.

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-02-23 at 10.25.59 AM loading...

That woman later posted video of the incident and posted it to Facebook.

We called and texted Taylor to find out if she filed a police report against the man who tried to grab her phone. She declined to comment on the matter.

We also used the name and company logo on the man's shirt to find his identity. We called his place of employment and left a message for him. We also sent him a Facebook message requesting a call back. As of publication, we have not heard from him.

Because he has not been arrested and booked with a crime, we are not publishing the man's name at this time.

