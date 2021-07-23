Lafayette Little League Looking for Donations to Help With Trip to Waco

The Lafayette Little League All-Stars are heading to Waco, Texas in a couple of weeks to represent Louisiana at the Southwest Regional tournament.

As the team prepares for the next step in their journey to Williamsport, they could use your help.

The team is currently accepting donations to help offset the cost of uniforms, food, travel and equipment. So, they are looking to their families, friends and the community for assistance.

If you would like to contribute, there is a GoFundMe account set up for the team. You can access it here.

The team also has a Venmo as an option for giving. The handle is @Lafayette-LittleLeague. (Please put "Major Allstars" in the subject.)

The Lafayette Little League team will open up the Southwest Regional tournament on Thursday, August 5th against Texas-West at 8:00 pm.

The double-elimination tournament features a total of eight teams and also includes New Mexico, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Colorado, Arkansas and Texas-East.

The winner of this tournament moves onto the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania beginning on August 19.