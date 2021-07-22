Lafayette Little League Wins State Championship With 4-3 Win Over Eastbank

The Lafayette Little League team is once again state champions.

Last night at St. Julien Park in Broussard, the team of 12-year-olds defeated Eastbank 4-3 to claim the Louisiana state championship.

This is the first time since 2011 that Lafayette has won the state title.

Next up for LLL is the Southwest Regional Tournament held in Waco, Texas on August 5-11.

In the first game, Louisiana will face Texas-West on Thursday, August 5 at 8:00 pm.

Other teams in the double-elimination, eight-team tournament are New Mexico, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Colorado, Arkansas, and Texas-East.

Lafayette Little League is looking for its third all-time trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series, having sent teams in 2005 and 2011.

Good luck boys and we'll be cheering hard from Cajun Country!

Tommy Dean, Facebook