Lafayette Little League Needs Volunteers for State Tournament

Summer is here, and with it, the joy of outdoor activities and family fun in Acadiana. And nothing quite says 'Let's get outside and get some exercise' like baseball. We are blessed here in Louisiana to have a variety of teams to support, and it's always great to cheer on the little guys and gals who put out their best efforts each year in Little League teams. And we've had the pleasure to give a boost each summer to our amazing Lafayette Little League. The league serves kids aged 4-12, and is forefront in spreading community pride while "promoting quality baseball". And now they are asking for help from the citizens for a very important event coming up.

As per an update on their official Facebook page on Monday, June 14, Lafayette Little League officials are seeking volunteers to help out at the upcoming Louisiana Little League State Tournament. The Softball State Tournament will be held at Broadmoor Park on July 9-14th, and the Baseball State Tournaments will be held at St. Julien Park in Broussard on July 16th-21. They say "We are looking to showcase our city, our parks, and our hospitality to keep this tournament coming back to Lafayette Parish year after year! So Lafayette Little League families from the past, present, and future we need you!" At least 90 teams will be in the Acadiana area over two weekends, and if you would like to help out in any capacity, you can follow this link to volunteer.

