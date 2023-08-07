LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette woman has been arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly opened fire at a residence on 12th Street.

Leah Bob, 32, of Lafayette was arrested on multiple charges Monday evening:

Attempted 2nd-degree Murder

Illegal use of a Weapon

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Bob was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Original story below.

ORIGINAL STORY

Lafayette police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured and another in custody.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers "responded to reports of a shooting in progress around 5:21 p.m." on Monday evening. The officers arrived at the scene, which is in the 1300 block of 12th Street (near its intersection with Simcoe), where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

The incident occurred at a residence in the area, with one person producing a firearm and firing. One victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

"Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are on scene and the investigation is ongoing," LPD said in its statement.

LPD is requesting that if anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact them or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.