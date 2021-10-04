Lafayette Man Arrested for Alleged Disgusting Acts with Children

49-year-old Jose J. Patricio of Lafayette sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center accused of multiple sex crimes against children.

According to a daily arrest report issued by Lafayette Police over the weekend, Patricio was arrested on the following charges as the result of an investigation:

Trafficking Of Children For Sex

Misd Sex Battery/Rub/Touch

Indecent Behavior With Juvenile

Little details have been made available. We do know that his bond has been set at $140,000.00 on the three charges.

Who Else Spent the Weekend in Jail in Lafayette?

Name: Irvin J Allen

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 01, 2021 9:10 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd., Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana, Domestic Abuse Battery, Simple

Criminal Damage,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk E Simcoe STR, Lafayette, La.,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WHERE WARRANTS WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK WHITE SHOES, BLACK SHORTS, TAN SHORTS, WHITE SHIRT, GREY BOXERS, BLACK WHITE SHOES,

BLACK SHORTS, WHITE SHIRT, GREY BOXERS, TAN SHORTS, BLACK, BLACK,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0337724,21-3000625,

Name: John A Trotter

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 01, 2021 11:10 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant, Aggravated Assault Charge, Fugitive,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1600 Blk University AVE, Lafayette, La.,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE SHIRT, GRAY PANTS, BLK SLIPPERS, BLK SOCKS, 2, BRN ENVELOPE,

Associate(s): BOBBY NICHOL, DALE LIRETTE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0012805,20-0089593,

Name: Justin M Trahan

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 01, 2021 7:50 pm

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Bristol DRV, Lafayette, La.,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE

Property: BLUE CRACKED PHONE, YELLOW LIGHTER, BLACK SHOES, BLACK SHORTS, WHITE SHORTS, MARLBORO,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0338190,

Name: Kentrell J Laday

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 01, 2021 9:51 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 600 Blk Patterson STR, Lafayette, La.,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: YELLOW SHIRT, JEANS, WHITE SHOES, 3 KEYS, VISA,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012802,

Name: Michael Conners

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 01, 2021 3:31 pm

Charge: Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2100 Blk Caddy DRV,Marrero,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012806,

Name: Nay'Jon M Williams

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 01, 2021 6:43 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer, Unaut Use Movable(Non-Veh),

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Guilbeau ROA,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TAKING A VEHICLE THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM

Property: BLACK/WHITE SHOES, BLACK SOCKS, BLACK PANTS, BLACK JACKET, GREEN BOXERS, WHITE PHONE, BLACK

TORCH LIGHTER,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0336818,

Name: Paul L Woods Jr

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 01, 2021 10:59 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties, Required Position, And Method O, P/Sched I Drugs, Pwitd Sch. Ii Cds,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: Blk, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: RED SHIRT, GREY PANTS, WHITE SOCKS, BLACK SHOES, BLUE SHIRT, BLUE BOXERS, 1 YELLOW RING, BELT, BLUE, BLACK,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0338352,20-0207401,

Name: Randall J Figard

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 01, 2021 4:00 am

Charge: Unlawful Disposal Of Remains, Obstruction Of Justice,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Boinin ROA, Breaux Bridge, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: DRIVERS LICENSE, BROWN, BLACK, (3) BLACK BRACELETS, GREY, WHITE, BLACK CAR KEY, BLUE PANTS,

BLACK SHIRT, BLACK SOCKS, BLACK SHOES, LOTTERY TICKET, MISC. PAPERS, WHITE ROCK, MANILLA FOLDER, TWIC CARD,

Associate(s): SARAH JOHNSON,

Incident Number(s): 21-0336457,

Name: Sarah Johnson

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 01, 2021 4:00 am

Charge: Monetary Instrument Abuse Char, Prohibited Acts, Operating A Vehicle While Lic, Schedule Ii,

Penalties, Unaut Use Of Movable(Non-Veh), Warrant/Bench Warrant, Resisting An Officer,

Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Unlawful/Unk/Ipos/Wo/Rx Sch.Iv, Speeding 11 To 15, Theft Charge,

Possession Of Stolen Things, Unlawful Disposal Of Remains, Theft By Shoplifting/Value To, Illegal

Possession Of Stolen T, Unlawful To Possess Sch Iii Dr, Obstruction Of Justice, Fugitive,

Sale/Dist/Pos Leg Drg Wo Presc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk Hiedi, Opelousas, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHOES, GREY SHOES, BLACK PANTS, BLACK SHIRT, 2 BLACK BRAS, BLACK NECKLACE,

Associate(s): RANDALL FIGARD,

Incident Number(s): 21-0336457,20-0001383,21-0012801,20-0439477,20-011

Name: Sean A Spicer

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 01, 2021 8:37 am

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties, Unaut Use Movable(Non-Veh), Simple Burglary, Theft Charge, Attempt-Simple

Burglary, Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle, Illegal Possession Of Stolen T, Fugitive,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Freemont DRV, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A STOLEN VEHICLE

Property: RED SHIRT, BLUE SHORTS, RED SHOES, GRAY BAG, 2, 2 CHARGING BATTERY PACKS, 1, BLACK (CRACKED), 1 SPEAKER, BROWN,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012803,21-0328258,20-0129981,20-0258086,20-033

Name: Tajh P Watson

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 01, 2021 12:47 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerment, Resisting An Officer, Simple Criminal Damage,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Terry STR, Patterson, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SHIRT, BLUE HOODIE, BLACK CAR KEY, BLACK SHOES, BLACK SOCKS, BLACK SHORTS, BLUE UNDERWEAR, DRIVERS LICENSE,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0337219,

Name: Andrew G Roy

Age: 57

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 02, 2021 10:54 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties, Taking Contraband To/From Pena,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 200 Blk Alley ST,Broussard,,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK CRACKED CELL PHONE, BLACK SHIRT, GREY PANTS, GREY SLIPPERS, BLACK BOXERS, 2 WHITE RINGS,

3 MULTI-COLOR BRACELETS, 1 YELLOW BRACELET, 1 YELLOW WATCH,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0339291,

Name: Becki Zeringue

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 02, 2021 4:39 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv;

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 400 Blk Heidi Lt 97 CIR, Scott, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE SHIRT, RED SHOES, BLACK PANTS, BLACK MAKEUP BAG, BLACK, WHITE, 1 GRAY, 1 ASSORTED MAKEUP, BLUE SHIRT, RED SHOES, BLACK PANTS, 1 BLACK MAKEUP BAG, BLACK, WHITE, 1 GRAY, 1 ASSORTED MAKEUP,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0322948,

Name: Brian Bourque

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 02, 2021 7:05 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer, Iberia Parish, Aggr.Flight From An Officer: In, Hit - And - Run Driving Charge, Simple Criminal Damage,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE HE HAD WARRANTS

Property: GREEN SHIRT, BLUE JEANS, GREY SOCKS, RED HAIR TIE, TICKET,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012822,21-0339099,

Name: Derrick Richardson

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 02, 2021 3:37 am

Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Nolan Duchane STR, Jeanerette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING SOMEWHERE THAT HE WASNT SUPPOSED TO BE

Property: BLACK SHOES, BLACK SOCKS, BLACK SHORTS, BLACK PANTS, ORANGE HAT, BLUE PHONE, BLACK BELT, KEY SET,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0143354,21-0338217,

Name: James E Faulk

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 02, 2021 9:40 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE SHIRT, BLUE SHORTS, BLACK BOXERS, BLACK SHOES, BROWN WALLET, BLACK CELL PHONE, KEYS (5), BROWN BELT,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0339233,

Name: Juwan J Youman

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 02, 2021 12:55 am

Charge: Distribution/Possession With, Pwitd Sch. I Substance, Illegal Use Of Weapons Or Dang, Id

W/#/Mark;Obliterate/Alter # ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 9000 Blk Cajun DRV, New Iberia, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK SHIRT, GREEN PANTS, WHITE SHIRT, ORANGE SHORTS, BLACK BOXERS, GREY SOCKS, BLACK SANDLES, TEXAS, 1 PAIR OF WHITE EARRINGS, 6 MULTICOLOR BRACELETS, 1 YELLOW NECK CHAIN, BROWN, BROWN,

Associate(s): RAHMAD PAUL,

Incident Number(s): 21-0338406,

Name: Maurice Bercier

Age: 78

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 02, 2021 9:56 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Steiner RD, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0289161,

Name: Rahmad M Paul

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 02, 2021 12:55 am

Charge: Distribution/Possession With, Pwitd Sch. I Substance, Transactions Involving Proceed,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 1400 Blk Obie STR, New Iberia, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: LOUSIANA, WHITE SHIRT, GREY PANTS, GREY BOXERS, WHITE SOCKS, RED SHOES,

Associate(s): JUWAN YOUMAN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0338406,

Name: Scott P Segura

Age: 49

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 02, 2021 12:56 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer, Disturbing The Peace / Language, Battery Of A Police Officer Ch, Obscenity Charge,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 100 Blk Hillside DRV, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO COMPLAINT OF A POSSIBLE DISTURBANCE

Property: GREY SHORTS, BLK SHIRT, GREY SOCKS, MONEY RECEIPT, GREY PURSE, HERB POWDER, BLUE LIGHTER, RED

WALLET, CANDY, GREEN BANDANA,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0338836,