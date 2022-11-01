Lafayette Man Who Admitted to Having Sex With Child Gets Lengthy Prison Sentence on Child Porn Charges

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - In April of 2021, KPEL News reported on 36-year-old Jody Osmer of Lafayette getting arrested for seven counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). Today, we have learned more disgusting details about the case as Osmer has been handed a lengthy prison sentence.

When Osmer was caught in his home last year after law enforcement officers with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (“NCMEC”) received a cyber tip regarding distribution of child pornography associated with him, he eventually admitted to agents that he used social media to chat with underage girls so that he could meet them in person and have sex with them. According to court documents, Osmer did this for years. Between October 2014 and January 2017, he used his cell phone to convince two underage girls into sending him sexually explicit images of themselves. He admitted to meeting one of them and to having sex with her.

Osmer pleaded guilty to coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and agreed that he did so with the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct.

United States District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced Osmer to 19 years and 7 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for production of child pornography.

LAFAYETTE (April 14, 2021): 36-year-old Jody Osmer of Lafayette is behind bars on child pornography charges and Attorney General Jeff Landry's Cyber Crime Unit is asking the public for your assistance in the investigation.

"This is an ongoing investigation," said Landry. "I encourage anyone with information regarding Mr. Osmer to call my Cyber Crime Unit toll-free hotline at 1-800-256-4506; callers may remain anonymous."

Osmer faces seven counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). Lafayette Police, Lafayette Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations worked together to make the arrest.

