LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — Two men from Lafayette are facing serious charges after a man with life-threatening injuries was found along a rural highway in St.Martin Parish.

According to the St.Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, someone driving by called 911 around 5 AM on Tuesday, July 16th, reporting that they saw a man in distress on the side of the road near the 1500 block of Prairie Highway.

Man Found with Life-Threatening Injuries Along Rural Road

When deputies arrived, they found the victim with serious injuries from being stabbed and shot multiple times. They were informed that the victim was kidnapped at gunpoint in Lafayette Parish and left for dead on the side of the road in St. Martin Parish.

The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Two Lafayette Men Identified as Suspects

Once law enforcement identified the two suspects, warrants of arrest were issued for two Lafayette men, Kaleb Benoit, 20, and Cameron Babineaux, 25.

Benoit turned himself in on July 18th and was booked on Attempted Crime and First Degree Murder charges. He is being held at the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Correctional Center without bond.

That same day, just before 6 PM, Babineaux was en route to Texas when investigators located him in collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Currently, Babineaux is incarcerated at the Chambers County Correctional Facility on separate charges but will be transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he also faces Attempted Crime and First Degree Murder charges.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing, with deputies from St. Martin and Lafayette parishes working together to uncover more details.

