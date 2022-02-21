Lafayette Mom Pens Brutally Honest Obituary For Son Who OD’d in Hopes it Might Save a Life

A Lafayette mother who is mourning the death of her 22-year-old son is hoping she can save a life with her brutal honesty.

Christy Couvillier lost her son Hunter Lee Clemons to an overdose nearly two weeks ago. His death was untimely, as Hunter was found face down in his bed mid-morning on February 10.

It wasn't his first time overdosing, as the tragic end of Hunter's life came after a long battle with addiction.

According to his mother, Hunter remained loyal, friendly, funny, kind, charismatic, and optimistic despite the struggles he faced with drugs. Three years before his death, Hunter overdosed for the first time on heroin laced with fentanyl.

After being on life support for four days, Hunter woke up, was released from the hospital, and entered rehab. After completing the rehabilitation program, Hunter moved to Jacksonville, FL (where he was born) to start a new life.

Unfortunately, Hunter began to use again. Christy had no idea, and tragically by the time she found out, it was too late. Hunter took a pill when he woke up for work but soon began to feel unwell.

Hours later, Hunter's roommate found him face down in his bed where he fell asleep and never woke up. His lunch was still on the floor nearby where he dropped it.

When writing his obituary, Christy decided she would be as brutally honest as possible in hopes that at least one life could be saved from the inevitable outcome that often comes for those who struggle with addiction.

While Christy mourns the death of her son, she wants to be clear that "casual" drug users aren't exempt from the harsh reality that she and her family are dealing with right now.

Even if you’re just someone who is a social drug user, it just takes one time. If you’re not gonna stop using, you have got to start testing your drugs and save your life until you are ready to get clean.

It only takes a moment to share, as Christy vows that Hunter's untimely death will not be in vain.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Christy and every family having to deal with the untimely loss of a loved one.