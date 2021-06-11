Lafayette Parish School System Offering Summer Saturday Meal Program

The Lafayette Parish School System will be offering free meals to all children age 18 and younger throughout the summer as part of the Summer Saturday Program supported by Focus Foods.

The meals are available to students in public schools, private schools, homeschool students, daycare children/students, and siblings at home.

Each participant will receive a box containing breakfast, lunches, and milk for seven days.

Registration for this new program is required, even if families participated in the Focus Foods programs in the past.

To register, parents need to fill out the following online form: https://focusfoods.formstack.com/forms/lafayette_parish_meal_box_form.

Meals will be distributed from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm beginning this Saturday, June 12, and continue each Saturday through July 31, 2021.

Meal distribution sites are as follows:

Acadiana High School, 315 Rue du Belier, Lafayette

Alice Boucher Elementary School, 400 Patterson Street, Lafayette

Live Oak Elementary School, 3020 N. University Avenue, Lafayette

Southside High School, 312 Almonaster Road, Youngsville

Registration will remain open throughout the summer and on-site registration is also available.

The meal boxes will include a combination of frozen and shelf-stable meals.