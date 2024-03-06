Lafayette Parents Rally Over Paul Breaux Middle Closure Rumors

Many in the Lafayette community have taken swift action in hopes of saving Paul Breaux Middle School amongst rumors the school is set to be closed.

Paul Breaux Middle School originally opened in 1940 as Paul Breaux High School.

Shortly thereafter, the school transitioned to cater to students in grades 5-8.

Paul Breaux was a prominent figure in Lafayette, Louisiana, known for his contributions to education and the African American community.

Breaux was a pioneering educator and school principal, deeply involved in the establishment and improvement of educational facilities for African American students during the era of segregation.

The school was named in his honor to recognize his significant contributions to education in the Lafayette area.

Paul Breaux Middle also hosts one of the premiere gifted and talented programs in Lafayette Parish, as well as serving as an integral part of the French Immersion pathway within the Lafayette Parish School System.

Now, rumors are swirling throughout Lafayette that Paul Breaux Middle School could be closing its doors.

"Amid swirling rumors of a potential closure, Paul Breaux Middle School has found itself at the center of a community-wide effort aimed at preserving its educational legacy and historical significance.

Concerned citizens, led by the 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette Inc., are mobilizing to confront the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) with a plea for clarity and reconsideration."

At this time, the Lafayette Parish School System hasn't commented or released a statement commenting on these rumors, but a petition has already been started at change.org by concerned parents and citizens in hopes of stopping the rumored closure.

The petition started by Paul Breaux Parents begins by stating "We urgently call on the Lafayette Parish School Board to maintain the operation of Paul Breaux Middle School for all zoned, gifted, and immersion students."

As of now, the petition has already received 1,926 signatures of the 2,500 wanted to hopefully stop the potential, rumored closure of Paul Breaux Middle.

Again, at this time, the closure of the school is still only a rumor.

A community meeting to discuss these rumors of a potential closure is set for Thursday, March 7, at 6 pm at the Downtown Lafayette Convention Center located at 124 S Buchanan Street.

You can read the petition over at change.org.