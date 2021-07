The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, June 29, 2021:

Name: Anthony J Tessling

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 28, 2021 11:38 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Resisting An Officer , Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 600 Blk Deerpark Trial ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREY PANTS , GREY STONE 2 , GREY WITH CROSS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0218698,21-0228650,

Name: Cedric J Broussard

Age: 63

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 28, 2021 3:01 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Schedule Ii, Penalties ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Brenda STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE JEANS , BLACK SHOES , GREY SHIRT , RED BOXERS , TAN , WHITE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0049921,21-0022820,21-0011778,

Name: Christopher Landry

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 28, 2021 10:25 am

Charge: Hold For Doc , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Erath,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC & ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , WHITE BAG MISC ITEMS , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011789,

Name: Colton E Simpson

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 28, 2021 1:05 pm

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Sycamore DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: MISSISSIPPI , , CRACKED , WHITE , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011791,

Name: David Wilkerson Jr.

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 28, 2021 11:30 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 000 Blk Homeless STR,Bastrop,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC.

Property: WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SANDALS , WHITE SHORTYS , , WHITE BAG MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011790,

Name: David P Simpson

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 28, 2021 1:56 am

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 11881 Blk Plank RD,Baton Rouge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND UPON SEARCH DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLK CRACKED PHONE , BLUE PHONE , RUBBER BRACELET , KEYS , MSC PAPERWORK , MONEY RECEIPT , GREY SHIRT

, BLUE SHORTS , WHITE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0228183,

Name: Dejaun Clay

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 28, 2021 3:11 pm

Charge: Armed Robbery Charge , First Degree Murder Charge , Conspiracy/ Armed Robbery , Obstruction Of

Justice , Prohibited Acts; False Represe , Illegal Use Of Weapons/Dangero , Possession Of

Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Van Buren DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHOES , BLUE JACKET , GREY SHIRT , GREY JACKET , GREY PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SHOES , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0228092,

Name: Eric M Knight

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 28, 2021 12:50 pm

Charge: Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 500 Blk St. Anne STR,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A FIGHT.

Property: CARD , BROWN , BLACK , JEANS , BLACK SHIRT , BROWN BOOTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0228320,

Name: Jacob D Plaisance

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 28, 2021 12:45 pm

Charge: Parole (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LA DOC P AND P LAFAYETTE

Address: 3100 Blk Paulton DRV,Jeanerette,La,

Cause for Arrest: PAROLE DETAINER.

Property: GREY , BROWN , BACK BRACE , BLACK CRACKED , GREY PANTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , , TOOTHPASTE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011788,

Name: Jordan M Gautreaux

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 28, 2021 2:42 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk La Belle STR,Crowley,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED.

Property: JEANS , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK BOXERS , PURPLE SHIRT , RED SHOES , BLACK , BLACK , BROWN

, ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011793,

Name: Lawrence Wilson

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 28, 2021 4:00 pm

Charge: St. Tammany Parish , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2100 Blk Missouri STR,Baton Rouge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A VEHICLE SEARCH WAS CONDUCTED.

Property: MULTI COLOR , MULTII COLOR SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , WHITE

SOCKS , YELLOW ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0228494,21-0011796,

Name: Quinten Goodie

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 28, 2021 2:44 pm

Charge: Hold For Extradition ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Canada DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON NCIC HIT.

Property: , BLACK , RED SHOES , BLACK SHOES , GREY PANTS , BLACK SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011795,

Name: Scott M Chaumont

Age: 56

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 28, 2021 11:34 am

Charge: Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: Blk ,Oberlin,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , CLACK SHORTS , GREY SHIRTS , MASK , ENVELOPE , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0212818,

Name: Thornton Gross

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 28, 2021 4:00 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Mayo STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC.

Property: GREY SWEAT SHIRT , GREY PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , GLASSES , BLACK SLIDES , BROWN , BLACK MASK , 4 BLUE

BANDS , WHITS BAG MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011779,

Name: Tobias D Briggs

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 28, 2021 8:28 am

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Broadmoor BLV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0267537,21-0011780,

