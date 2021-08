The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, August 6, 2021:

Name: Alexus Trahan

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 05, 2021 8:35 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Criminal Trespass , Simple Kidnapping Charge , Fugitive , Theft Under One

Hundred Dolla ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Archard STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WIPES , CONDOMS , BLACK , BLACK , , BLUE SOCKS , BLACK SANDALS , BLACK UNDERWEAR , WHITE CUP , BLUE

JEANS , YELLOW , GREY PIERCINGS , WHITE BEADS , YELLOW , , BOOKS , BLACK IPAD , 2 BLACK CRACKED ,

BLACK CORD , WHITE CORD , BLUE HEADPHONES , LA , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0235824,21-0012213,

Name: Austin M Pate

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 05, 2021 2:40 pm

Charge: Theft Charge , Battery Of A Police Officer Ch ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Black CRT,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , GREY SOCKS , BLACK SANDALS , GREY WATCH , LA DL , WHITE CARD , YELLOW NECK

CHAIN , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0100283,21-0273474,

Name: Brandon J Johnson

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 05, 2021 2:07 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Simple Battery Charge And Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 4000 Blk N Riceland RD,Rayne,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SHOES , ORANGE , 2 OPEN PACKS , EBT

CARD , BLUE CARD , , BLUE (CRACKED) , BLUE HEADPHONES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0272781,

Name: Christian M Rodriguez

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 05, 2021 1:29 am

Charge: Misdemeanor Carnal Knowledge O ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 800 Blk Joe W Road ,Church Point,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER HAVING IMPROPER RELATIONS WITH A MINOR

Property: BLACK (CRACKED) , BLACK KEY , BROWN WALLET , BLACK , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK

SHOES , RED BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0272736,

Name: Felix P Etienne

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 05, 2021 9:24 am

Charge: Attempted Theft Under $50.00 ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 500 Blk Margaret ,St. Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK , CARD , , , , WHITE SHIRT , MULTI COLORED PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SANDALS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012210,

Name: J'Marius L Charles

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 05, 2021 9:14 pm

Charge: St. Martin Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk John Wayne ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012220,

Name: Judus J Solomon

Age: 46

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 05, 2021 1:30 pm

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT

Property: CARDS , COINS , WHITE SHIRT , RED SHORTS , GREY SOCKS , WHITE SANDALS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK BAG

MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012214,

Name: Noah P Simon

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 05, 2021 10:30 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Fugitive , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 4000 Blk N Riceland RD,Rayne,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREY SHIRT , WHITE PLUG , BLACK CRACKED , BLACK SHIRT , GREY SWEAT PANTS , BLUE SANDALS , BLUE

BOXERS , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012212,20-0125861,20-0008825,

Name: Rachel A Rideaux

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 05, 2021 1:20 am

Charge: Aggravated Second Degree Batte ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: LA ID , BLUE DRESS , BLUE FACE MASK , BLACK , BLACK , BLACK , , BLUE CHARGER / BATTERY PACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0272714,