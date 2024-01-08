Louisiana Teacher Accused of Molesting Teen in Car While Her Baby Was in the Backseat

A Louisiana teacher has been arrested and accused of grooming a 15-year-old boy, telling him she wanted to be "his first".

High school teacher Tatum Hatch, 32 of of West Monroe was arrested on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 and charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor according to people.com.

Hatch, 32, has been accused of grooming and sexually molesting a 15-year-old boy in her car, all while Hatch's baby was in the backseat of the vehicle.

According to court documents obtained by KTVE and KARD and KNOE, Hatch told the 15-year-old that she wanted to be "his first", meaning wanting to be the first person to have sex with him.

Hatch was reportedly released Thursday, January 4, 2024 on a $10,000 bond.

"The teacher’s alleged actions came to light in December when the West Monroe Police Department contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office about a student who came forward about Hatch, KNOE reports.

The boy’s father allegedly told the OPSO that his son confided in him about a sexual relationship with Hatch, saying it had gone on for the past year and a half, court documents state, KTVE and KARD report."

According to KNOE, the boy's father had proof the sexual relationship between Hatch and son from explicit Instagram messages that were screen recorded.

Hatch was trying to convince the boy to sneak into her house through her bedroom window for she could be "his first".

On December 15, 2023, Hatch was placed on administrative leave from her job at West Monroe High School.

On December 26, 2024, Hatch resigned from her job at the high school.

