CHALMETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A pastor in St. Bernard Parish has been arrested for sexual offenses involving a juvenile for the second time, as confirmed by Louisiana State Police on Thursday.

According to a victim's account to law enforcement, 56-year-old Milton Martin III is alleged to have had a sexual relations with a juvenile on multiple occasions between 2010 to 2013, when the victim was 14-17 years old. That allegation led state police to get an arrest warrant for Martin, who turned himself in on March 8, 2023. He was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Correctional Center.

Chalmette Pastor Milton Martin III was arrested for sexual relations with two different juveniles. Credit: WDSU loading...

Martin was charged with Sexual Battery and Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, but since his arrest, new allegations have come to light.

State troopers had been in contact with another victim. According to their nvestigation, Martin had sexual relations with a 14 year old victim in 1991. On April 5, 2023, Martin again turned himself in to state police and was again booked into the St. Bernard Parish Correctional Center on charges of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

Louisiana State Police say the investigation is ongoing. and that additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone convicted of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles will, according to state law, be "fined not more than five thousand dollars, or imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than seven years, or both."

Sexual Battery of a Juvenile convictions result in "imprisonment at hard labor for not less than twenty-five years nor more than ninety-nine years. At least twenty-five years of the sentence imposed shall be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence."

Convictions of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile result in being "fined not more than five thousand dollars, or imprisoned, with or without hard labor, for not more than ten years, or both."

How You Can Help

If anyone has additional information on this case or has been the victim of sexual battery by Milton Martin III, please contact the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011. Citizens can also anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system, which can be found here.

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2023 Whether you pay attention to the news each day or just sporadically check in every once in a while, I think you will agree that we are often reading about homicides and deaths around Acadiana. 2023 seems to be showing that Acadiana will have a busy year when it comes to homicides, fatal crashes, and pedestrian deaths.