Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana

Louisiana's outdoors are a treasure. They are a treasure that belongs to all of us and when some individuals seek to take more than their fair share of the bounty, that's when agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries get involved.

Combination Of Rising Sea Levels And Subsiding Land Endanger Louisiana Coast Getty Images loading...

For wildlife agents in the Acadiana area, the past few days and weeks have unfortunately been very busy. Agents have made arrests for fishing violations, hunting and wildlife violations, and even violations committed by those who profess to be stewards of our great outdoors and work as hunting and fishing guides.

LDWF reported three different arrest scenarios yesterday and they all took place in parishes that are considered to be the heart of "Cajun Country". In St Mary Parish agents arrested Harris DeHart on several different charges. DeHart is alleged to have captured live nutria, removed their tails, and then released the animals back into the wild while still alive.

Sarka Krnavkc via Unsplash.com Sarka Krnavkc via Unsplash.com loading...

Agents also discovered videos that allege to show DeHart teaching this inhumane practice to juveniles. It's alleged that DeHart gaffed the animals which is an unlawful way to harvest nongame quadrupeds. DeHart, if convicted could be subject to more than 10 years in prison plus thousands of dollars in fines.

In Vermilion Parish Ryan C. Frederick was arrested on charges of failing to comply with hunting guide regulations. This was Frederick's second arrest on such charges, he was cited by Wildlife and Fisheries agents in December of last year. Agents allege that Frederick took customers on a guided goose hunt near Kaplan.

Gary Bendig via Unsplash.com Gary Bendig via Unsplash.com loading...

Which Frederick was not lawfully allowed to do. That's because in his earlier arrest and because of wildlife violations that were alleged to have happened in Arkansas his hunting guide license had been suspended. Agents also recovered ledger sheets from Frederick's business Feathered Rice Outfitters that indicate he was paid for guide services after his license had been revoked.

In Jefferson Davis Parish agents arrested Clay J. Hebert after it was alleged he was hunting deer during a closed season. It is also alleged that Hebert was hunting at night. Agents learned that Hebert had harvested a six-point deer during the illegal hunting hours and he is also alleged to have taken two hogs on a night hunt during January.

EEI_Tony EEI_Tony loading...

To compound the issue it is also alleged that Hebert was breaking the law in the presence of two juveniles, while not a crime is just a good way to show future generations what being a Louisiana sportsman is all about. Hebert could be facing jail time and fines. Plus he could face civil restitution of more than $1600 for the deer he is alleged to have illegally harvested.

It should be noted that each of these individuals should be presumed innocent until the charges against them have been proven beyond a shadow of a doubt. Meanwhile, if you love Louisiana and the Louisiana Outdoors if you see someone violating our state's code of better practices while hunting, fishing, boating, or anytime they're enjoying Louisiana's natural wonders please contact your nearest LDWF office. Trust me, you'll be making all outdoors a lot better.