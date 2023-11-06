Former Teacher Speaks, Reveals She’s Made Nearly $1 Million From OnlyFans in Less Than 6 Months

Brianna Coppage, once a familiar face in the halls of St. Clair High School, found herself at the center of a controversial whirlwind when her OnlyFans account came to light, leading to her removal from the classroom and subsequent resignation. In an exclusive interview with KMOV, Coppage, now an entrepreneur in the adult entertainment industry, shared her side of the story publicly for the first time, expressing a bittersweet departure from her role as an educator.

While mentioning Missouri's ranking as one of the lowest for teacher pay, Coppage reflected on her $42,000 salary, which was insufficient to tackle her growing debts. The pursuit of additional income led her to OnlyFans account, a decision she made "under the veil of anonymity" to protect her professional identity. Coppage navigated a gray area in the school's policy, which advised staff to "represent yourself well," a directive she told KMOV is open to interpretation.

The significant income from her OnlyFans subscribers now dwarfs her former annual earnings, offering her a newfound financial freedom. Coppage candidly shared that her earnings have not only allowed her to settle her student loans, car payments, and credit card debts but also afforded her a stress-free life—a stark contrast to her previous situation as a teacher, where it seemed impossible to ever pay off those bills.

Despite the explicit nature of her content, Coppage was careful to keep her online persona separate from her teaching career. The discovery of her account by the school district, following its circulation within a local Facebook group, marked a point of no return to her classroom duties. Coppage emphasized that her content was never meant for her students, expressing concern over its discussion by adults in the community.

As she reflects on her journey, Coppage harbors no regrets but does feel the loss of her educational career. She stands firm on the belief that personal life and professional responsibilities should be distinguishable and that if teachers are expected to uphold high standards, their compensation should reflect that. Her story is sparking a lot of conversations on the financial realities faced by educators and the lengths to which they may go to secure their necessary stability.

