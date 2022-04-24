She was not expecting this.

Watch as two teachers dig through a kid's school bag after hearing a "scratching" coming from it.

While the kids were out of the class, the teachers heard the scratching noise coming from a school bag and that is when they began to investigate.

lifeisbetterlaughingg TikTok

You can see the teacher reluctantly looking through the kid's bag, and then suddenly one teacher, who is filming this, notices what may be causing the sound to come from the bag.

A small turtle is in the kid's bag as he must have brought it to school with him.

The teachers can't stop laughing after they discovered what was in the bag. As for me, I can't get the visual out of my head of the kid stuffing the turtle in the bag.

I'd have loved to have seen the reaction of the kid's parents when the school notified them of this incident.

This is so funny. Enjoy.

