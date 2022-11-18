Livingston Parish Teacher Arrested for Giving Vape Pen to Student, Sending Inappropriate Texts

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Law enforcement showed up on the campus of a Livingston Parish school to arrest a teacher accused of multiple crimes involving a juvenile.

23-year-old Kayla Callicott was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. According to WBRZ in Baton Rouge, a witness said the teacher was arrested at some point after classes were let out for the day, but that police had been on campus for a while before that.

Callicott is accused of multiple crimes that law enforcement is looking into. According to the sheriff, she had given a vape pen and a cell phone to one student and sent inappropriate texts to another.

"Since we began our investigation, detectives have learned we are dealing with two separate incidents here," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. "While we are limited on what we can release at this time, we can tell you that one incident involves the exchanging of inappropriate messages. The other involves the adult coordinating with a juvenile in order to provide the juvenile with a cellular device & a vape pen."

Electronic communications between teachers and students are highly regulated, with many districts banning it outright. The school district acknowledged this in a statement.

An employee of Livingston Parish Public Schools has resigned today as the result of an investigation into allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic communication policy. Livingston Parish Public School officials became aware of the investigation this morning and met with the employee, at which time the resignation was rendered and accepted. All information related to the matter was forwarded to appropriate law enforcement authorities at that time. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced this afternoon the arrest and booking of 23-year-old teacher Kayla Callicott as a result of today’s investigation. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to handle the investigation. All questions concerning the investigation should be directed to the office’s investigation division at 225-326-6100. Livingston Parish Public Schools is committed to the safety and security of all students and employees and is committed to working with the proper authorities as needed through the course of this

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Livingston Parish law enforcement.

