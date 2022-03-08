Lincoln Parish School Board President Arrested for Lewd Public Acts

Big trouble for a Lincoln Parish Man. The President of the Lincoln Parish School Board, 72 year-old David Gullatt of Simsboro has been arrested on charges of obscenity, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession of methamphetamine, according to the Lincoln Parish Journal.

According to Officers, Ruston Police received a call that a man was nude in the parking lot of Graham Shopping Center, and was performing lewd acts where all could see. Upon arrival Ruston Police noticed the man was attempting to flee in his vehicle, but they were able to block him in. Gullatt was found by Officers, wearing a small pair of shorts and no shirt.

Ruston Police then, noticed a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, while performing a search on Gullatt's vehicle.

Gullatt was then, taken in to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where it was discovered that Gullatt had a glass smoking device commonly used for meth, with suspected methamphetamine residue in it.

David Gullatt was the dean of Louisiana Tech’s College of Education. He retired in 2012. His bond was set at $30,000.

