The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Correctional Center for Monday, August 2, 2021:

Name: Brian J Hamilton

Age: 47

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 01, 2021 12:10 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Viol Of Protective Orders , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Carencro,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE SHORTS , BLUE SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK , BLACK , 2 LA IDS , BLACK PHONE CASE , BLACK , WHITE

, 2 BLACK KEY FOBS , 4 GREY , 3 BLACK , GREY , PINK BOUNCY BALL ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0268143,

Name: Casey H Hutchens

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 01, 2021 9:10 pm

Charge: Simple Assault Charge/Penalty: ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Irish Bend DRV,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION.

Property: BLACK PHONE (CRACKED) , GREY SHOES , BLACK / BLUE SOCKS , RED SHIRT , BLUE JEANS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0268932,

Name: Donavan J Thomas

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 01, 2021 1:00 pm

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders , Disturbing The Peace / Simple ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Bobcat RD,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION.

Property: GREY SHIRT , RED SHORTS , BLACK/RED SOCKS , BLACK HEADPHONES , CAR KEYS , BLACK PHONE , BROWN WALLET

, BLACK BOOTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0268536,

Name: Gavin Garnica

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 01, 2021 8:03 pm

Charge: Reckless Operation Of A Vehicl , Reckless Operation Of A Vehicl , Unauthorized Entry Of A Place ,

Operating Motorcycles On Roadw , Operating A Vehicle While Lic , No Motorcycle Safety Helmet - ,

Resisting An Officer , Offroad Vehicles; Permits For , No Motorcycle Endorsement On ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1300 Blk Coulee Kinney RD,Abbeville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE IN A PROHIBITED AREA.

Property: BLACK PHONE , BLACK ALLEN KEY , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHOES , RED SHIRT , GREY BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012169,

Name: Wayne W Richard

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 01, 2021 12:21 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk General Mouton STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE.

Property: GREY SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SLIPPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0268539,