Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Correctional Center for Monday, August 2, 2021:
Name: Brian J Hamilton
Age: 47
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 01, 2021 12:10 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Viol Of Protective Orders , Simple Criminal Damage ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,Carencro,,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: BLUE SHORTS , BLUE SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK , BLACK , 2 LA IDS , BLACK PHONE CASE , BLACK , WHITE
, 2 BLACK KEY FOBS , 4 GREY , 3 BLACK , GREY , PINK BOUNCY BALL ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0268143,
Name: Casey H Hutchens
Age: 36
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 01, 2021 9:10 pm
Charge: Simple Assault Charge/Penalty: ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Irish Bend DRV,Youngsville,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION.
Property: BLACK PHONE (CRACKED) , GREY SHOES , BLACK / BLUE SOCKS , RED SHIRT , BLUE JEANS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0268932,
Name: Donavan J Thomas
Age: 31
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 01, 2021 1:00 pm
Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders , Disturbing The Peace / Simple ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Bobcat RD,Scott,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION.
Property: GREY SHIRT , RED SHORTS , BLACK/RED SOCKS , BLACK HEADPHONES , CAR KEYS , BLACK PHONE , BROWN WALLET
, BLACK BOOTS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0268536,
Name: Gavin Garnica
Age: 19
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 01, 2021 8:03 pm
Charge: Reckless Operation Of A Vehicl , Reckless Operation Of A Vehicl , Unauthorized Entry Of A Place ,
Operating Motorcycles On Roadw , Operating A Vehicle While Lic , No Motorcycle Safety Helmet - ,
Resisting An Officer , Offroad Vehicles; Permits For , No Motorcycle Endorsement On ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1300 Blk Coulee Kinney RD,Abbeville,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE IN A PROHIBITED AREA.
Property: BLACK PHONE , BLACK ALLEN KEY , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHOES , RED SHIRT , GREY BOXERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012169,
Name: Wayne W Richard
Age: 38
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 01, 2021 12:21 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 800 Blk General Mouton STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE.
Property: GREY SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SLIPPERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0268539,