Name: Cedric Gallow

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 22, 2021 6:22 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 700 Blk N Coril ,Villeplate,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: PLAID SHIRT , JEANS , WHITE SHOES , BLK SOCKS , TAN , BLK IN BLK CASE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0292663,

Name: Gregory W Viator Jr

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 22, 2021 9:34 pm

Charge: Peeping Tom:Peeps In Window/Do , Atempt-Simple Burglary , Simple Burglary Of Inhabited D ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 6700 Blk Hwy 103 ,Washington,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO TAKING THINGS THAT DIDNT BELONG TO HIM

Property: BLUE SHIRT , PURPLE SHORTS , CAMO CROCS , BLACK , BLACK , 1 VISA , 1 MASTERCARD , 1 LA PURCHASE CARD

, ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0292820,

Name: Kameron A Johnson

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 22, 2021 1:03 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Pillate LN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECTED ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WERE DRUGS AND WEAPON WHERE FOUND

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLK PANTS , RED SHOES , BLK , 2 VISA , BRN , YELLOW , CAR FOB , 1 , EAR PODS , , 2 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0292142,

Name: Myles E Bruno

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 22, 2021 8:46 pm

Charge: Interfering W/ Emrgncy Comm , Theft Charge , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Tommys ROA,Sunset,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLK SHIRT , JEAN SHORTS , RED SHOES , BLK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0291297,

Name: Emmanuel N Hebert

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 21, 2021 8:45 am

Charge: Second Degree Murder Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Dutch Circle ,Ossun,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK , BLACK PHONE , GREY PHONE , BLACK PHONE W/CRACKED SCREEN , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK

SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY BOXERS , BROWN , BLACK HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0291206,

Name: Jeanne A Daigle

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 21, 2021 7:03 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 900 Blk Roper DRV,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SHOES , HAIR BAND ,

Associate(s): SARAH DAIGLE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0291874,

Name: Jermaine Henry

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 21, 2021 3:07 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: YELLOW SHIRT , MULTI COLOR SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0291667,

Name: Michael B Robertson

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 21, 2021 11:00 am

Charge: Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Prohibited Acts -Schedule Iii , Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii,

Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Obscuring Windshields Or Wind , Simple Escape;

Aggravated Esc , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Flight From An Officer; Aggra , Possession Of

Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Liberty AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS AND WEAPONS WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK , YELLOW , YELLOW , BLACK , GRAY , BLACK , BLACK , , RED , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , GRAY

BOXERS , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SLIPPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0291473,

Name: Sarah M Daigle

Age: 55

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 21, 2021 7:03 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 100 Blk Quiet Meadow DRV,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SHOES , BLACK PANTS , HAIR BAND , WHITE , WHITE , WHITE ,

Associate(s): JEANNE DAIGLE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0291874,

Name: Shawn J Andrus

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 21, 2021 8:27 am

Charge: Vermilion Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR VERMILLION PARISH

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012383,

Name: Alex Sam

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 20, 2021 2:04 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Ena STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK CRACKED , YELLOW , YELLOW , WHITE SHIRT , PINK SHORTS , BOXERS , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS ,

BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012378,19-0216730,20-0261818,

Name: Brandy Comeaux

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 20, 2021 7:35 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1700 Blk A Duhon RD,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , GREY , GREY , GREY , BLACK PONY TAIL HOLDER 2

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0290084,

Name: Brendan Willis

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 20, 2021 12:35 pm

Charge: Attempted 1st Deg Murder ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Randolph DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: YELLOW VEST , GREY MASK , BLACK GLASSES , EAR BUDS , GREEN SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK BOOTS , BLACK

SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s): JOSHUA THIBODEAUX,

Incident Number(s): 20-0384864,

Name: Chase L Richard

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 20, 2021 1:37 pm

Charge: Poss Synthetic Canbus/Misbrand , It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Resisting An Officer ,

Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , It Is Unlawful For Any Person ,

Obstruction Of Justice , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Possession Of Stolen Things , Possession

Of Marijuana , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co , Flight From An Officer; Aggra ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk Bridge Lot 14 ST,St Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP UPON SEARCH DRUGS WERE FOUND AND ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK , BROWN , OPEN , GREY , CHANGE , BLACK , LA ID , , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SOCKS ,

BL;ACK BOXERS , GREEN BOOTS ,

Associate(s): JOSEPH JACKSON, JAQ'QUEZ JACKSON,

Incident Number(s): 21-0290528,20-0385305,

Name: Delvin Jones

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 20, 2021 11:07 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Contributing To The Delinquenc , Resisting An Officer , Transactions Involving

Proceed , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , Illegal Use Of Controlled Drug , Prohibited Acts; False

Represe ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 3000 Blk S East 15th AVE,Homestead,Fl,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: YELLOW SHIRT , JEANS , BLACK SHOES , , 1 YELLOW , BLACK , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0291053,

Name: Delwinn A Ware

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 20, 2021 9:45 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Old Spanish ROA,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT IS SENTENCED

Property: RED SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , TAN SHOES , BLACK , BLACK BOXERS , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012374,

Name: Dylan Tolliver

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 20, 2021 10:22 am

Charge: Aggravated Battery Of A Dating ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Joy STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: FOB , BLACK , , RED SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0276190,

Name: Jared C Albarado

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 20, 2021 1:50 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Rayburn LAN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH HIS WIFE

Property: BLACK , RED , BLACK (CRACK) , LA ID , BLACK PANTS , BLUE BOXERS , WHITE SHOES , GRAY SHIRT , BLACK

HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0289955,

Name: Jaylon Ozenne

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 20, 2021 9:30 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Transactions Involving Proceed , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Illegal Carrying

Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk North Pointe DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0112589,

Name: Jeremy Monceaux

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 20, 2021 9:42 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Simple Burglary Of Inhabited D , Parole (Free Text) , Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 7000 Blk Grand Prairie Hwy ,Rayne,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY PANTS , TAN SLIPPERS , BROWN BOXERS , MESH BAG MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0351583,21-0012376,

Name: John E Andrus

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 20, 2021 7:09 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Aggravated Assault Charge , Resist Officer With Force/Viol , Disturbing The

Peace / Simple , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 400 Blk Daisy STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER NOT COMPLYING WITH OFFICERS

Property: PINK , WHITE EARBUDS , GREEN SHIRT , RED SHIRT , TAN SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK

BOXERS , CANDY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0290112,21-0012375,

