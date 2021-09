8 names appear on the arrest report released by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Many of them are drug arrests.

Name: Craig D Jones

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 31, 2021 4:46 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts, Schedule Ii, Penalties, Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch. I; Marij,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 500 Blk St. Anne STR, Carencro, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER SEARCH WHERE DRUGS WERE LOCATED

Property: LA, YELLOW, YELLOW, BLACK SHIRT, BLACK PANTS, BLACK BOXERS, BLACK SOCKS, WHITE SHOES,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0302441,

Name: Gregory Sistrunk

Age: 59

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 31, 2021 12:46 pm

Charge: Indecent Behavior With Juvenile,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Sandager AVE,Jeanerette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0223195,

Name: Jacob D Plaisance

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 31, 2021 9:41 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 3100 Blk Paulton DRV, Jeanerette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK BOXERS, BLACK SHORTS, BROWN PANTS, RUBBER, GREY, WHITE HOSPITAL BAG OF CLOTHES, BLUE 2PC

SET,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0301743,

Name: Joseph L Reed

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 31, 2021 2:57 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Arnaudville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK FLIP FLOPS , MULTI COLORED SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK CRACKED , 5 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0301826,

Name: Lance L Granger

Age: 49

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 31, 2021 8:46 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts, Schedule Ii, Penalties, Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana, Transactions Involving

Proceed, Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen, Illegal Use Of Controlled Drug, Municipal Purposes (Free

Text) , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk S Magnolia STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A WARRANT AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLUE SHIRT, JEANS, BLACK SHOES, BROWN, 2 LA PURCHASE, 2 VISA, LA ID, BLACK, 3,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012499,21-0302818,

Name: Phillip J Alexander

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 31, 2021 3:43 pm

Charge: Careless Operation - Light/Me , Unlawful/Unk/Ipos/Wo/Rx Sch.Iv, Warrant/Bench Warrant, Fail To

Secure A Drivers Lice, Theft Charge, Reckless Operation Vehicle, Fugitive, Possession Of

Marijuana, Simple Criminal Damage,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 600 Blk Tina ROA, Breaux Bridge, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS AND JAIL SHEETS

Property: BLACK HEADPHONES, CARDS, BLACK SHIRT, GREY PANTS, BLACK SHOES, BLACK SOCKS,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0323895,20-0383911,20-0352172,20-0300519,21-001

Name: Randall D Tyler

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 31, 2021 8:13 pm

Charge: Hold For Extradition, Municipal Purposes (Free Text),

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 600 Blk Doyle STR, Jennings, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE SHOES, WHITE SOCKS, JEANS, WHITE SHIRT, WHITE, IN BLUE CASE, IN PURPLE CASE,

YELLOW, PURPLE, FIXODENT, BLUE POUCH,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012498,

Name: Tarnzo D Jones

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 31, 2021 9:20 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch. I; Marij, Know/Int Pos Sch. Ii Unless Rx, It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowing,

Required Position And Method O, Schedule Ii, Penalties, Principal/ Prostitution,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 300 Blk Pamela STR, Carencro, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHIRT, CAMO SHORTS, GREY SOCKS, BLACK SHOES, BLACK HAIR TIE,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0302017,21-0183684,21-0183815,20-0164772,