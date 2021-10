The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, September 27, 2021:

Name: Chris Falls

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 26, 2021 2:16 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Domestic Abuse Battery ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Blanco DRV,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE HEADPHONES , KEY RING W/ 14 KEYS ,

BLACK WALLET , LA ID , BLACK PHONE , WHITE PHONE (CRACKED) , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0331976,21-0029350,

Jail cell

Name: Curley J Chester Jr

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 26, 2021 11:10 pm

Charge: Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1400 Blk Carmel DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GREY/WHITE SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , GREY BOXERS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK , BLACK SOCKS , GREEN HAT , BLACK

, OPEN PACK , KEYS , RED , BLACK FANNY PACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0332347,

Name: Melanie H Mhire

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 26, 2021 11:23 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Magnolia Knee DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CAUSING HARM TO HER HUSBAND IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: PINK SHIRT , NAVY SHORTS , BLACK BRA , BLACK , YELLOW , YELLOW FOLDER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0332345,

Name: Melissa A Greenhill

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 26, 2021 7:16 pm

Charge: Theft By Shoplifting/Value Ov , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Att Unauth Use Of A Moveable , Unaut Use Of

Movable(Non-Veh) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Maple DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR TAKING POSSESSION OF VEHICLES THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HER

Property: BLACK JACKET , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , BROWN , BLACK , , RED JACKET , WHITE

TOWEL , PINK CUP , YELLOW NOSE RING , PINK SHIRT , MISC. BROWN BAG ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012736,21-0332178,

