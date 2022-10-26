Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for people to keep an eye out for a fugitive wanted on multiple charges including kidnapping and home invasion.

Crime Stoppers officials say they are searching for Steven Robert Thompson.

The man is wanted on a variety of charges that include the following:

Home Invasion

Second-Degree Kidnapping

Two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Simple Damage to Property

The last address law enforcement has for Thompson is 540 Espasie Dr which is near the city of Youngsville.

How Can You Help Police Find This Wanted Man?

Officials with Acadia Crime Stoppers don't need to know anything about you. All they want is to know anything about Steven Thompson.

If you have information about where this man can be found, officials hope you will contact them anonymously by calling Acadia Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS (8477).

If you don't want to talk to anyone that's okay too. You can download and use the P3 app to give information anonymously. All you have to do is type in what you know.

Not only will you be helping police to catch this man, but if your tip leads to Thompson's arrest, you can get a cash reward. You might make up to $2,500 for your information.

Officials describe him as a 43-year-old white male who stands about five feet, inches tall. He weighs around 160 pounds.

The man has black hair along with blue eyes.

No other details about this case are available at this time.

