Lafayette PD: Victim Flees Robbery Attempt, Shooter Arrested

A Lafayette man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to shoot someone he was allegedly trying to rob.

Lafayette Police officers found several bullet casings near the front door of a home in the 200 block of Rain Tree Trail on Tuesday morning after responding to a call of gunshots.

The victim, who says he was meeting up with the suspect, 21-year-old Cleveland Perkins, told police Perkins got out of his vehicle with a gun and tried to rob him with it. The victim says Perkins shot at him multiple times as he ran away.

Fortunately for the victim none of the bullets hit him.

Police say they found Perkins, arrested him and charged him with Attempted First-Degree Murder. He has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

