Lafayette Police: 2 Suspects Arrested in Fatal January Shooting

It was nearly two months ago that Lafayette Police officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 700 block of South Sterling Street.

KPEL News reported that man - 32-year-old Warren Prejean - died on the scene. His alleged killers - 18-year-old Omari Davis and 18-year-old Dekendrick Arceneaux - were arrested on Sunday after warrants were issued for them on Thursday. They each face a charge of Second Degree Murder and have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Seven Forgotten Facts About Lafayette The area now known as downtown Lafayette was first settled 200 years ago. While the street grid of that original settlement is the same as it was then, the rest of the city has grown and changed exponentially. Let's take a look at some of those changes by taking a look at some of the forgotten facts in Lafayette history.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021