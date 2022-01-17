Reports of Gunshots in Lafayette Lead Police to Homicide Victim

The victim of a Sunday night homicide in Lafayette has been identified as 32-year-old Warren Prejean.

Lafayette Police Department Spokesman Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit says that officers were called out to 700 block of South Sterling Street last night after calls came in saying that gunshots had been heard in the area.

Benoit says that Prejean was found at the scene, and the man died last night shortly after 9 o'clock.

The Criminal Investigations Division is the group of officers who are working to determine who committed this crime, but they need help. If you know something, you are asked to report it to Lafayette Crime Stoppers by calling 337-232-TIPS(8477). When you call Crime Stoppers you can remain anonymous.

Another way to anonymously give information is to download the P3 app on any mobile device.

