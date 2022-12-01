LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Imagine you are in your home late one night and two masked men wearing all black break into your home. Then, you and your friends/family are held at gunpoint.

That's what happened one Monday night in November (11/7) when Lafayette Police were called to a shooting in progress in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street. One of the people inside the residence was shot during a struggle. Officers say the suspects then got away with miscellaneous items on foot. The victim - a 30-year-old man - was transported to a local hospital and placed in stable condition, points out this KPEL article.

Fast forward nearly a month later and one of the two alleged masked men has been tracked down and arrested. Today, agents with the United States Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force (USMS VOTF) along with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office located and arrested 28-year-old Gregory Jones Jr. Jones has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He currently sits in the Iberia Parish Jail and awaits extradition to Lafayette.

No word on the other alleged masked home intruder.

If you have any information about this case, contact Lafayette Police or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

