Two Masked Men Break Into Home in Lafayette

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department say two masked men broke into a home on North Pierce Street before midnight Monday night.

Sergeant Robin Green says a man in the home started to struggle with the two armed men.

The man was shot, and the two perpetrators fled the home on foot, but not before taking some miscellaneous stuff from the victim's home.

Green says the 30-year-old victim is in stable condition at a Lafayette hospital.

She says that detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this home invasion.

The crime happened in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street. If you know anything you are asked to call the Lafayette Police Department.

You can give information anonymously by calling the Lafayette Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

If you prefer, there is another anonymous way to anonymously give information to the police. You can download and use the P3 app from any mobile device.

