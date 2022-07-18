It was a violent weekend across Acadiana as a trio of reported shootings left two people dead.

In Breaux Bridge, police have arrested a suspect - James Vernon Wilson III - after a gun was fired at the Texaco gas station at the corner of Rees and Bridge Street. Fortunately, no one was injured but there may be more arrests.

In Vermilion Parish, a man was killed on Sunday and 36-year-old Paul Joseph Pilette has been charged with Second Degree Murder after deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office say he shot the victim early Sunday morning near Maurice.

The city of Lafayette was not spared from the violence as a woman was shot to death Sunday night after being involved in a dispute with her roommate/suspect - 52-year-old Rickey Matthews from Compton, California. Lafayette Police says responding officers found 30-year-old Kiswanna Patterson Latham - also from California - unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound around 10:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of W. Pinhook Road. Unfortunately, life-saving techniques by the officers and paramedics' efforts were not able to keep the victim from passing away at a local hospital.

Matthews has been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Second Degree Murder. His court date has not been set yet and he has been given no bond.

