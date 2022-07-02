The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting death that happened on Monday, June 27.

In the early morning hours of the day, shots rang out, and police officials say that Leslie Tolliver was shot.

Lafayette Police Car Ken Romero Photo loading...

Officers responded to the scene, and Tolliver was taken to a hospital, but the woman later succumbed to her injuries.

Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit says they are asking that anyone who might know anything or anyone who might have surveillance video share that with the Lafayette Police Department.

The shooting happened around one o'clock Monday morning in the 600 block of Hammond Street so they are asking anyone who might have surveillance video of the area at that time to contact them.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

Benoit says if you live in that area, and you believe you might have video of what happened at that time, if you request them to do so, they can send you a link via your email. Once you have that you will be able to directly upload the video from your home surveillance so that investigators can take a look.

If you would like to call the Lafayette Police Department directly, they can be reached at 337-291-8600.

If Lafayette Streets Could Talk