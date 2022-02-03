Lafayette Police Corporal Arrested Following Business Burglary

Lafayette Police arrested one of their own on Thursday.

On Tuesday, LPD officers responded to an alarm around 3:30 a.m. after a local business located in the 1000 block of East University was burglarized. The following day a complainant from the burglarized was filed with the Lafayette Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division.

Senior Corporal Monika Porter was one of the responding officers early Tuesday morning. Porter has been arrested and charged with Malfeasance in Office and Misdemeanor Theft after Chief Monte Potier was notified and authorized a criminal investigation.

First, Porter was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the internal investigation. Then, she was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Both the criminal and internal investigations are ongoing. Lafayette Police say there will be no further comment about the investigations at this time.

