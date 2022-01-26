Lafayette PD: Two Wounded in Two Shootings Within Two Hours

The Lafayette Police Department is working two separate shootings that left two men in the hospital.

According to investigators, both shootings happened during attempted armed robberies.

The first happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Martin Street. That's between Pierce and Washington Streets on the city's West End.

Lafayette police Sergeant Robin Green says officers found the victim in front of a house when they arrived on scene. Sgt. Green says the victim had just arrived at his home and was trying to get inside when someone held him at gunpoint and demanded money. The gunman then shot the victim and ran away.

The victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The second shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Martin Luther King Drive near Lincoln Street.

Sgt. Green says the victim and a relative were sitting in a car when an unknown person opened the door and demanded money at gunpoint. According to Sgt. Green, the suspect shot the victim moments later and ran away. The victim is in the hospital, where he's listed as stable.

Police did not say if the two shootings are connected.

Call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS if you have information.

