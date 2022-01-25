Updates: New Details Emerge About Lafayette Officer-Involved Shootings

Lafayette police and Louisiana State Police are releasing more details about two separate officer-involved shootings that happened in the city on Sunday.

Lafayette police say they have arrested a suspect connected to the earlier incident.

That incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Martin Luther King Drive near its intersections with Cora Street and North St. Antoine Street--near El Sido's Nightclub. According to Lafayette police spokesperson Sergeant Robin Green, officers found a man who had been shot when they arrived on scene. The victim officers found was taken to the hospital. The victim has since been treated and release.

According to Sgt. Green, investigators learned that the victim had been arguing with Landre Guillory before the shooting happened. Sgt. Green says after the argument, Guillory and the other man attacked the victim. According to Sgt. Green, that's when Guillory shot the victim.

Right now, police have no information about the second person involved in the attack before the shooting.

According to Sgt. Green, Lafayette police arrested Guillory, 18, of Opelousas, on Tuesday in connection with that incident. Guillory is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge. He is in the Lafayette Parish Jail on $150,000 bond.

At some point during or after the initial incident, an officer shot a person in the area. That person was also taken to the hospital and listed as stable.

Louisiana State Police is still investigating what exactly happened during that incident. Trooper Thomas Gossen, Troop I spokesperson, says he cannot confirm if Guillory is connected to the officer's involvement in the shooting or any other details of the case.

The second shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night on Pinhook Road near La Rue France.

According to Tpr. Gossen, an officer spotted a stolen Dodge car in the area, called for backup, and attempted a traffic stop. Tpr. Gossen says investigators learned that the suspect pulled into a parking lot, got out of the car, and ran away. That's when, Tpr. Gossen says, the suspect jumped from a structure and fell onto an area near the Vermilion River.

Tpr. Gossen says as soon as the suspect hit the ground, an officer used a Taser on the suspect. While the wires were energized, a police dog engaged the suspect, was shocked by the charge, and pulled back from the suspect. That's when, according to Tpr. Gossen, the suspect reached for a visible gun and ignored orders from officers not to do so, leading to one of the officers shooting him. The suspect died at the scene.

That case also remains under state police investigation.

These Lafayette police officer-involved shootings are the second and third to happen within the last week. On Sunday, January 16, an officer shot at a woman investigators say drove around barricades at a crash scene and sped towards officers. Nobody was injured during that incident. The driver was arrested on attempted first-degree murder and OWI charges.

