North Vermilion Student, Carencro Man Killed in Head-On Crash

Friends and family are mourning the death of two people, a North Vermilion High School senior and a Carencro man, who were killed in a weekend car crash.

According to Louisiana State Police, that crash happened around 9:30 p. m. Saturday on US 167 South near Lurby Road.

Investigators say Brandon Isaac was driving the wrong way down U. S. 167 South when his car struck a car driven by Ramsie Baumgardner head-on. Both Isaac, 31, of Carencro, and Baumgardner, 18, of Maurice, died at the hospital.

Toxicology reports are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

In the hours after the news of Baumgardner's death broke, members of the North Vermilion community took to social media to show their support for her family and to show their love for their friend.

Members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity have created a GoFundMe account for Baumgardner's family to help defray medical and funeral expenses. To donate, click the link below.

Friends of Isaac are also taking to Facebook to pay tribute to their friend. According to Isaac's Facebook page, he was the father of a young girl.

Long story short: One family is without their daughter, and a little girl will grow up without her father all because of a tragedy that most likely was preventable. One person put it best on Facebook:

Stop doing stupid stuff. Pay attention while you are driving, don’t text and drive, don’t clown around behind the wheel and by all means don’t drink and drive.

