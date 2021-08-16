PHOTOS: Lafayette “Party House” on the Market

You may have noticed that a ton of homeowners are taking advantage of the hot housing market and selling their homes. One of the Lafayette houses currently listed for sale is catching the attention not only of local homebuyers, but also of a particular Facebook group.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,205-square-foot home in question is located at 101 Redwood Drive, nestled in a neighborhood between Johnston Street and South College Road. From the outside, the 60-year-old house looks every bit its age--late '50s/early '60s architecture complete with steel railings and bars over the windows.

Realtor Association of Acadiana/Acadiana MLS/Jennifer Duhon/trulia.com

When you look inside the house, you get the feeling you've been transported to Leisure Suit Larry Land.

Realtor Association of Acadiana/Acadiana MLS/Jennifer Duhon/trulia.com

Realtor Association of Acadiana/Acadiana MLS/Jennifer Duhon/trulia.com

Realtor Association of Acadiana/Acadiana MLS/Jennifer Duhon/trulia.com

Realtor Association of Acadiana/Acadiana MLS/Jennifer Duhon/trulia.com

Realtor Association of Acadiana/Acadiana MLS/Jennifer Duhon/trulia.com

Yes. That's a payphone next to the bar.

Yes. That's a jacuzzi and a mural of a ship landing on an island painted on the wall.

The online listing for this house caught the attention of the "That's It, I'm Architecture Shaming" Facebook group. The original poster asked if the house was "a neighborhood speakeasy, brothel, or drug lord swingers house." The OP later claimed he spoke to a nearby resident who claimed the home was indeed owned by an "old pimp."

Realtor Jennifer Duhon says the house was owned by a married couple. She says they weren't pimps, nor did they run an underground club of any sort. Duhon says while the outside looks vanilla, the homeowners and their interior design style were anything but “vanilla.”

"It definitely was not a pimp house," Duhon said. "A husband and wife lived there. They did their own decorations."

Their decorations were eccentric. Tons of wood paneling in some rooms, mirrored ceilings in other rooms, and wallpaper designs that would make the most sober person in the world think he was tripping on acid.

One bathroom even has a landline in it just in case you need to make a call when nature calls.

Realtor Association of Acadiana/Acadiana MLS/Jennifer Duhon/trulia.com

Realtor Association of Acadiana/Acadiana MLS/Jennifer Duhon/trulia.com

Realtor Association of Acadiana/Acadiana MLS/Jennifer Duhon/trulia.com

Realtor Association of Acadiana/Acadiana MLS/Jennifer Duhon/trulia.com

Realtor Association of Acadiana/Acadiana MLS/Jennifer Duhon/trulia.com

Realtor Association of Acadiana/Acadiana MLS/Jennifer Duhon/trulia.com

Realtor Association of Acadiana/Acadiana MLS/Jennifer Duhon/trulia.com

This eclectic abode also features a patio area and a workshop complete with old school pencil sharpener.

Realtor Association of Acadiana/Acadiana MLS/Jennifer Duhon/trulia.com

Realtor Association of Acadiana/Acadiana MLS/Jennifer Duhon/trulia.com

While the "pimp house" description was off the mark, Duhon conceded that the former home owners liked to entertain company.

"It was kind of a party house," Duhon said. "People used to play cards there."

Duhon has bad news for anyone who wanted to buy the house just because of the jacuzzi room mural.

"We painted over the mural behind the hot tub, but not before we took the pictures," Duhon said.

Duhon says she hadn't heard about the social media attention her listing had gained. She says she tried to have some fun with her online realtor remarks, but she says she hopes this extra attention leads to someone buying the house.

"We have had lots of showings," Duhon said. It would be a great flip house. Somebody will buy it and make it their own."

Right now, the house is listed at $275,000. If you're interested in viewing the home or getting in touch with Duhon, you can call 337-704-9021. You can also click here to contact her online.